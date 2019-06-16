Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Photos of suspect wanted in St. James Town stabbing released
by News Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2019 5:19 pm EDT
A man is wanted in connection with a stabbing in St. James Town that left a man with life-altering injuries. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in St. James Town.
Officers were called to Bloor Street East near Sherbourne Street around 8:20 p.m. on June 5 to reports of a stabbing.
A 50-year-old man was walking up Bloor when he was stabbed by an unknown man in an “unprovoked attack.” He was taken to hospital in serious condition and police describe his injuries as “life-altering.”
The suspect, a man believe to be around 25 years old, fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweater with a Raptors logo, blue jeans, grey/white shoes, wearing glasses and carrying a bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
Surely I| fon’t have to tell you what to do with this guy when you get him out behind the barrn, now do I?
Well at least he supports the tram… or is he trying to blend in?