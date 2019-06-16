Photos of suspect wanted in St. James Town stabbing released

Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in St. James Town.

Officers were called to Bloor Street East near Sherbourne Street around 8:20 p.m. on June 5 to reports of a stabbing.

A 50-year-old man was walking up Bloor when he was stabbed by an unknown man in an “unprovoked attack.” He was taken to hospital in serious condition and police describe his injuries as “life-altering.”

The suspect, a man believe to be around 25 years old, fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweater with a Raptors logo, blue jeans, grey/white shoes, wearing glasses and carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.