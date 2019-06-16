Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Macedonia police detain 50 migrants within days
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 5:00 pm EDT
Police in North Macedonia say they apprehended 50 Europe-bound migrants who allegedly entered the country from Greece.
A police statement said officers chasing a jeep Saturday on the main north-south highway in central North Macedonia found 10 people from Pakistan inside when the driver abandoned the vehicle. Police are still searching for the driver.
The statement says a routine inspection of a truck on Thursday led to the discovery of another 40 migrants, including 12 children, from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt.
Police say they were taken to a shelter and will be deported to Greece. The truck driver was arrested.
The European Union and individual countries closed off the main Western Balkan migration route to Europe but people smugglers still try to traverse it and alternative paths through the Balkans.
The Associated Press
