MPP Michael Coteau to seek Ontario Liberal Party leadership

MPP for Don Valley East Michael Coteau has officially announced his run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.

Coteau shared the announcement on Twitter, accompanied by a video detailing why he wants to run for the leadership.

The former child and youth services minister indicated earlier this year he would run for the leadership, and has spend the last few months organizing.

“I’m running because I believe Ontario is not prepared for the big changes that are here, that are actually taking place in our economy,” Coteau previously said. “I’m running because of the economic divide that’s taking place and the erosion of the middle class and I’m running to ensure there’s a party that’s ready to take on the challenges that Ontario is going to face…over the next few decades.”

Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca has already announced his run for the leadership, along with Alvin TedJo, who ran unsuccessfully in Oakville-North Burlington.

The Ontario Liberals will pick their new leader, replacing interim leader John Fraser during a delegated convention on March 7, 2020.