Massive power failure hits Argentina and Uruguay

Last Updated Jun 16, 2019 at 9:10 am EDT

Argentina and Uruguay are without power following a massive failure of the electrical system. TWITTER/@lucas_m_rod

At least 48-million people in two South American countries are without electricity following a “massive failure” of the power system.

Just before 7 a.m. local time Sunday, energy company Edesur said in a tweet that a “massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay wihtout power.”

UTE, Uruguay’s energy supplier, also confirmed the power outage, saying a malfunction in the Argentine network had left “the entire national territory” without service.

There was no further information as to what may have led to the failure.

In a tweet around 9 a.m. ET, Edesur said electricity was being restored to parts of Argentina and that the process would take a couple of hours. Uruguay officials also reported that power was slowly being restored to the country.

Other reports on social media said the blackout had also affected parts of Paraguay and Brazil.

