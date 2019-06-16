Massive power failure hits Argentina and Uruguay

At least 48-million people in two South American countries are without electricity following a “massive failure” of the power system.

Just before 7 a.m. local time Sunday, energy company Edesur said in a tweet that a “massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay wihtout power.”

Una falla masiva en el sistema de interconexión eléctrica dejó sin energía a toda la Argentina y Uruguay. Ampliaremos con más información. #SinLuz #CortedeLuz — Edesur Argentina (@OficialEdesur) June 16, 2019

UTE, Uruguay’s energy supplier, also confirmed the power outage, saying a malfunction in the Argentine network had left “the entire national territory” without service.

There was no further information as to what may have led to the failure.

In a tweet around 9 a.m. ET, Edesur said electricity was being restored to parts of Argentina and that the process would take a couple of hours. Uruguay officials also reported that power was slowly being restored to the country.

Other reports on social media said the blackout had also affected parts of Paraguay and Brazil.