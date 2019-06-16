Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Massive power failure hits Argentina and Uruguay
by News Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2019 8:39 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2019 at 9:10 am EDT
Argentina and Uruguay are without power following a massive failure of the electrical system. TWITTER/@lucas_m_rod
At least 48-million people in two South American countries are without electricity following a “massive failure” of the power system.
Just before 7 a.m. local time Sunday, energy company Edesur said in a tweet that a “massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay wihtout power.”
UTE, Uruguay’s energy supplier, also confirmed the power outage, saying a malfunction in the Argentine network had left “the entire national territory” without service.
There was no further information as to what may have led to the failure.
In a tweet around 9 a.m. ET, Edesur said electricity was being restored to parts of Argentina and that the process would take a couple of hours. Uruguay officials also reported that power was slowly being restored to the country.
Other reports on social media said the blackout had also affected parts of Paraguay and Brazil.
Wow! The hackers are just testing. Canada is next.