Manhattan Project park to offer tours of Los Alamos site
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 11:55 pm EDT
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Federal officials will be offering tours of portions of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Los Alamos.
The National Park Service has teamed up with Los Alamos National Laboratory and the National Nuclear Security Administration to organize tours during a weekend in July.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Each day will consist of two tours of 25 people each, each lasting three hours.
Not all sites that make up the park are open to the public.
On the tours, visitors will see Pond Cabin, which served as an office for the scientists who were studying plutonium; a bunker used to protect equipment and staff during explosives testing; and the building where a deadly plutonium accident took place.
Officials say more tours will be planned later this year.
