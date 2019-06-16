Loading articles...

Man injured in stabbing in the Stockyards District

Last Updated Jun 16, 2019 at 4:02 pm EDT

One man has been injured in a stabbing in the Stockyards District. CITYNEWS/Douglas Boyd

One man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the Stockyards District.

Officers were called to Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West to reports of a man found with serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but he is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

