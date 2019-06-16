Loading articles...

Male injured at fast food restaurant in Parkdale

Last Updated Jun 16, 2019 at 3:53 pm EDT

A male has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a fast food restaurant in Parkdale.

Toronto police were called to Queen Street and Roncesvalles Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The male victim was found near streetcar and paramedics say his injuries were serious.

There’s no word on any suspect information at this time.

More to come

