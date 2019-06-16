Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LAPD investigates officer's actions in Costco shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 2:42 pm EDT
Scattered shopping carts and a flipped over beach chair lays on the ground following a shooting inside a Costco in Corona, Calif., Friday, June 14, 2019. A gunman opened fire inside the store during an argument, killing a man, wounding two other people and sparking a stampede of terrified shoppers before he was taken into custody, police said. The man involved in the argument was killed and two other people were wounded, Corona police Lt. Jeff Edwards said. (Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG via AP)
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is gathering evidence and video footage in an administrative investigation into an off-duty officer who shot and killed a man who authorities say attacked him inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store.
Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff says Sunday it’s Chief Michel Moore’s decision whether to put the officer on leave but it remains unclear if that has happened.
The department doesn’t have any rule prohibiting off-duty officers from carrying firearms.
Authorities remained tight-lipped Sunday, not responding to requests for comment about what provoked the confrontation and whether anyone but the officer was armed. Two others were critically injured in the Friday night shooting in Corona, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometres) east of Los Angeles.
The officer’s identity has not been released.
The Associated Press
