Hawaii rescue personnel airlift dog and owner from tidepools
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 11:59 pm EDT
HONOLULU — A hiker and his injured dog were airlifted to safety by a Honolulu Fire Department helicopter.
The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported Saturday that the man and a woman were hiking with his labrador/golden retriever mix at the Makapuu tidepools on Oahu Saturday.
A fire department official says the dog’s feet were cut while hiking down a cliff to the tidepools and the service animal could not return to the top.
The man and woman were uninjured.
The official says the woman climbed back to the top as the man waited with the dog at the tidepools 17 miles (27 kilometres) east of Honolulu.
The helicopter was able to land on nearby rocks before airlifting the pair to Sandy Beach Park 3 miles (5 kilometres) to the south.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
