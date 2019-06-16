Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Maine governor has a new job - tending bar
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 3:11 pm EDT
File-This April 26, 2014, file photo shows Maine Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage arriving at the Maine Republican Convention, in Bangor, Maine. Former Republican Gov. LePage's wife won't be the only one in their family spending the summer working at a restaurant. LePage will be joining her as a bartender. McSeagulls Restaurant owner Jeff Stoddard said he hasn’t finalized the former governor’s schedule but expects him to be tending bar for the entire summer in Boothbay Harbor. The governor’s wife, Ann, will be working there again as a server. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s wife won’t be the only one in their family spending the summer working at a restaurant. LePage will be joining her as a bartender.
McSeagulls Restaurant owner Jeff Stoddard said he hasn’t finalized the former governor’s schedule but expects him to be tending bar for the entire summer in Boothbay Harbor. The governor’s wife, Ann, will be working there again as a server.
The restaurant posted photos on social media showing the former governor and first lady wearing McSeagulls t-shirts that proclaimed, “Eat, Drink & Flounder, Just for the Halibut.”
The LePages spent the winter at their home in Florida. It’s unclear where they’re staying this summer. They sold their Boothbay home last summer.
The Associated Press
