TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Word from BoC

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri will speak to the Economics Society of Northern Alberta in Edmonton on Monday. The central bank said that after the weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year, it expects the economy to pick up pace throughout the rest of this year.

Shopify shindig

Shopify Inc. kicks off its three-day annual Unite conference with announcements and executive speeches in Toronto on Tuesday. The Ottawa-based online shopping platform recently outperformed analysts’ expectations for its first-quarter earnings and full year outlook thanks to international expansion and a push to increase its offerings in the highly competitive online retail space.

HBC AGM

Hudson’s Bay Co. will hold its annual shareholders meeting in Toronto on Wednesday. Chief executive Helena Foulkes recently told analysts that the Toronto-based company’s main Canadian banner recognizes that it put too much emphasis last year on mid-priced products, and will add more upscale merchandise this year.

May inflation numbers

Statistics Canada releases its consumer price index for May on Wednesday. The agency last reported that Canada’s annual inflation rate picked up its pace in April for a third-straight month due in part to stronger gasoline prices in provinces with new carbon-pricing systems.

Canopy update

Canopy Growth Corp. will hold a conference call to discuss its Q4 financial results on Friday. The licenced cannabis producer announced in May a roughly $342.9 million deal to buy a German company that specializes in cannabinoid-based medical therapies used by European physicians.

The Canadian Press