Coach charged after lacrosse referee assaulted at Orillia recreation centre

Provincial police say they’ve charged a coach after a lacrosse referee was allegedly assaulted in Orillia on Friday night.

Investigators say they were called to Rotary Place around 10 p.m. for a report of an assault.

They say officers found the male referee bleeding as a result of an alleged physical fight.

Police say the incident occurred after a verbal dispute, but they didn’t specify what the fight was about.

Dwayne Palomaki, 47, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.