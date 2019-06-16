Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Aging grand hotel highlights the ethnic division in Cyprus
by Menelaos Hadjicostis, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 3:49 am EDT
In this Friday, April 19, 2019, photo, a U.N. peacekeeper looks outside from a balcony of a suite room at the Ledra Palace hotel inside the U.N. buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. This grand hotel still manages to hold onto a flicker of its old majesty despite the mortal shell craters and bullet holes scarring its sandstone facade. Amid war in the summer of 1974 that cleaved Cyprus along ethnic lines, United Nations peacekeepers took over the Ledra Palace Hotel and instantly turned it into an emblem of the east Mediterranean island nation's division. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
NICOSIA, Cyprus — With Italian chandeliers still hanging in the lobby, the Ledra Palace Hotel in Cyprus still manages to hold onto a flicker of its old majesty despite the shell craters and bullet holes that scar its sandstone facade.
It’s been 45 years since the pitter-patter of glitterati high-heels on the hotel’s floors was replaced by the thud of soldiers’ combat boots.
During the war in the summer of 1974 that cleaved Cyprus along ethnic lines, United Nations peacekeepers took over the hotel, instantly turning it into an emblem of the east Mediterranean island nation’s division.
Now the United Nations says the aging hotel’s rooms are no longer suitable to house military personnel, but says it will still play a key role in peacekeeping efforts in the buffer zone.