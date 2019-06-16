Loading articles...

8 suspects wanted for damaging police car during Raptors celebration

Last Updated Jun 16, 2019 at 2:29 pm EDT

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying eight men wanted for damaging a squad car during the celebrations that followed the Raptors’ NBA championship win.

Officers were called to the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard just before midnight on Thursday for reports that several men had jumped on and struck a parked police cruiser following the team’s big win.

Police say video footage posted on social media showed the men jumping on the car and photos showed the windows of a police car smashed.

They’ve released images of the men they’re looking to identify, and urge the suspects to consult a lawyer before turning themselves in.

Declare a National Holiday; That way they can destroy everything they missed the night of game 6 and leave the City in complete rubble ’cause they are ‘Champions’……one and all.

June 16, 2019 at 2:30 pm