8 suspects wanted for damaging police car during Raptors celebration

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying eight men wanted for damaging a squad car during the celebrations that followed the Raptors’ NBA championship win.

Officers were called to the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard just before midnight on Thursday for reports that several men had jumped on and struck a parked police cruiser following the team’s big win.

Police say video footage posted on social media showed the men jumping on the car and photos showed the windows of a police car smashed.

They’ve released images of the men they’re looking to identify, and urge the suspects to consult a lawyer before turning themselves in.