2 winning tickets for Saturday night's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — There were two winning tickets for Saturday night’s nearly $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

Both tickets were sold in the Prairies and each is worth $14.9 million.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 19 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

