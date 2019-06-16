Loading articles...

4 injured after jet skis collided with rocks at Bluffers Park Marina

Last Updated Jun 16, 2019 at 9:18 pm EDT

Four men have been injured, one seriously, after jet skis collided with rocks at Bluffers Park Marina.

Toronto police and the Marine Unit were called to the area just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Two boaters were taken to hospital in serious condition to a trauma centre, while a third man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A fourth is being assessed by paramedics on scene.

