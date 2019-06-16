Loading articles...

1 person in custody following suspicious fire in Brampton

Brampton fire crews responded to a fire on Saturn Drive early Sunday morning. TWITTER/BramptonFireES

One person is in custody following a suspicious house fire in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Saturn Drive in the area of Kennedy Road and Bovaird Drive East just before 3 a.m.

Occupants of the house were safely evacuated and the fire was brought under control.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated.

Police say one person has been taken into custody.

