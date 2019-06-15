Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Victorious Raptors expected to return to Toronto today after becoming NBA champs
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 4:00 am EDT
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, centre, holds Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors basketball action in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home today after their electrifying NBA championship win south of the border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home today after their electrifying NBA championship win south of the border.
The team — the first NBA franchise outside the U.S. to win the Finals — beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.
A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday.
The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy beside them.
Much of Canada was swept up in the team’s exhilarating playoff run, with fans celebrating long into the night after the big win.
The victory also marks the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.