Two winning tickets for Friday night's $19 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — Two winning tickets were sold for the $19 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

One of them was purchased on the Prairies and the other in Ontario.

Each winning ticket is worth $9.5 million.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 18 will be approximately $10 million.

The Canadian Press

