Trump's 'border czar' says he hasn't accepted post
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 3:46 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s pick for his “border czar” says he’s not accepting the job — at least “as of right now.”
The former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, Tom Homan, tells Fox News that Trump’s announcement that he would rejoin the administration to co-ordinate its response to a surge in illegal border crossings was “premature.”
Homan says he’s still in discussions with the White House about the position but has reservations about the way the position would be set up.
He says, “I think any sort of border czar needs to be a person who co-ordinates an all-government response to the border,” adding, “that wasn’t the way it was set up.”
Trump had made the announcement Friday in an interview with the program “Fox & Friends.”
The Associated Press
