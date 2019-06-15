Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Syria violence kills dozens of troops and civilians in north
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 10:17 am EDT
This photo posted and provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrians gathering at the scene where an airstrike by Syrian government forces hit the town of Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Syrian opposition activists say government airstrikes on rebel-held areas in northwestern Syrian and intense fighting claimed the lives dozens of people. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say government airstrikes and intense shelling on rebel-held areas in northwest Syria have claimed the lives of dozens of people.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence said at least 10 civilians have been killed in Saturday’s airstrikes and shelling of rebel-held villages and towns in Idlib province.
Syrian state media said militants shelled government-held areas causing material damage.
The Observatory said that Saturday’s fighting alone left 26 troops and pro-government gunmen dead as well as eight militants.
Six weeks of violence has driven nearly 300,000 people from their homes. Many are living under olive trees, in tents or unfinished buildings, crammed into overcrowded shared rooms.
More than 300 civilians have been killed since fighting broke out on April 30.