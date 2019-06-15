Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Premier Ford to march in York Region Pride event
by News Staff
Posted Jun 15, 2019 2:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2019 at 2:40 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during an announcement in the the mock-up facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., Friday, May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to march in the York Region Pride Parade on Saturday.
York Regional Police tell CityNews that Ford will be marching alongside police in the event scheduled to be held in Newmarket.
Earlier this month, Ford confirmed he would not be marching in this year’s Toronto Pride parade because organizers have again banned police in uniform from taking part.
Uniformed officers were banned from marching in the parade in 2017 after concerns of racial profiling.
A spokesperson for Ford said the premier has always said he will attend the parade when front-line police officers are allowed to participate in uniform.
While Ford has said he has no problem going to Pride events, there was no advance notice given that by Ford’s office that he would be attending Saturday’s event.
Ford’s late brother Rob never attended the parade when he was mayor of Toronto, citing an annual family trip to the cottage scheduled at the same time.
