Plane landing at Newark airport blows tires, skids on runway
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 4:10 pm EDT
This photo provided by Caroline Craddock shows emergency personnel help passengers off a plane after a United Airlines plane skidded off the runway after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Newark, N.J. (Caroline Craddock via AP)
NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.
United Airlines said Flight 627 from Denver was landing at 1 p.m. with 166 passengers when it “experienced multiple flat tires.”
The FAA said the plane skidded off the pavement and its landing gear became stuck in a grassy area, but United spokesman Robert Einhorn said the plane remained on the runway.
The airline said some passengers with minor injuries refused medical attention and no one was seriously injured. The airport reported resuming flights shortly before 3 p.m. but delays could be expected.
Passenger Caroline Craddock says the pilot told everyone they blew tires. She said someone hit their head and there was an elbow injury.