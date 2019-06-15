Paraguayan NGO distributes free marijuana seeds

ASUNCION, Paraguay — A nongovernmental organization in Paraguay is distributing free marijuana seeds so that mothers of chronically ill patients can produce CBD oil at home.

The distribution effort by Mama Cultiva at a public square in Asuncion on Saturday was also intended to pressure the government of President Mario Abdo Benítez to authorize home cultivation of the plant.

Former President Horacio Cartes enacted a medicinal cannabis law in 2018, but it has not taken effect because the health ministry has not issued regulations.

Activist Rebeca Soilán said: “We are not pessimistic, but the current government is delaying regulation while the sick suffer. The law says that oil must be delivered free of charge.”

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical found in marijuana which proponents say can relieve pain and anxiety.

