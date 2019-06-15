Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Paraguayan NGO distributes free marijuana seeds
The Associated Press
Jun 15, 2019
ASUNCION, Paraguay — A nongovernmental organization in Paraguay is distributing free marijuana seeds so that mothers of chronically ill patients can produce CBD oil at home.
The distribution effort by Mama Cultiva at a public square in Asuncion on Saturday was also intended to pressure the government of President Mario Abdo Benítez to authorize home cultivation of the plant.
Former President Horacio Cartes enacted a medicinal cannabis law in 2018, but it has not taken effect because the health ministry has not issued regulations.
Activist Rebeca Soilán said: “We are not pessimistic, but the current government is delaying regulation while the sick suffer. The law says that oil must be delivered free of charge.”
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical found in marijuana which proponents say can relieve pain and anxiety.
The Associated Press
