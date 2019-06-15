Palestinians say mass protests to precede US peace workshop

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Palestinians are calling for mass protests against a regional workshop in which the Trump administration will unveil the economic part of its long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party said Saturday that PLO factions have also called a general strike on June 25, when the Mideast conference begins in Bahrain. The protests in the Palestinian territories are slated a day ahead.

The Palestinians have urged Arab countries to boycott the meeting, saying the entire plan ignores the two-state solution and deprives them of a future capital in east Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the White House said Jordan, Egypt and Morocco are joining the workshop in Manama, but Jordan said it has not yet decided.

At the meeting, Washington is expected to present economic incentives that should apply if the broader plan was accepted.

Associated Press, The Associated Press