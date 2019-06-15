Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ohio hospital faces lawsuits over Legionnaires' outbreak
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 4:25 pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people who say they contracted Legionnaires’ disease at newly opened Ohio hospital have sued the facility and its health system.
Martin and Rebecca Brown, from Orient, sued Mount Carmel Grove City in Franklin County on Tuesday. Anna Hillis, of Grove City, filed suit Friday.
Sixteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’, a severe form of pneumonia, since the outbreak was made public two weeks ago. A 75-year-old woman has died after being diagnosed.
A spokeswoman says the hospital is committed to “doing what is right and fair” for families.
The Browns’ lawsuit says Martin Brown was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ after undergoing heart surgery at Mount Carmel. Anna Hillis says she contracted the disease while visiting there in mid-May.
The outbreak has been traced to the hospital’s hot water system.
The Associated Press
