Moldova's new PM vows to boost EU ties, bring justice

CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova’s new prime minister says her government’s priority is to advance relations with the European Union and bring to justice all those responsible for abuse of power, including the most powerful oligarch in the ex-Soviet republic.

Maia Sandu spoke Saturday after the first meeting of her coalition Cabinet, which was formed last weekend but had not been able to fully take power because the caretaker government disputed its legitimacy and refused to withdraw.

Sandu’s government comprises her pro-European ACUM group and the pro-Russian Socialist Party. But the former ruling Democratic Party — backed by Moldova’s constitutional Court — claimed it was formed after a postelection deadline.

The crisis had fueled tensions until the Democrats on Friday conceded defeat. The party said Saturday its leader, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, has temporarily left Moldova.

The Associated Press