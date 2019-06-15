Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man says he was deceived when he bought tiny strip of land
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 5:36 pm EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 1-foot-by-100-foot (0.3-meter-by-30-meter) strip of land.
The land, valued at only $50, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.
An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there’s not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.
Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.
But the newspaper says the appraiser’s site and information on the county’s tax site show no building value.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
The Associated Press
