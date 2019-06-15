Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man killed, trooper injured in shooting at Fairbanks home
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 6:10 pm EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Alaska State Troopers say a man is dead and a trooper was injured after a shooting in a Fairbanks home, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports .
Col. Barry Wilson, director of the State Troopers, tells the newspaper that Shawn Ray Wilson, 48, of Fairbanks pulled out a weapon as troopers attempted to take him into custody about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Wilson says the troopers were trying to serve a search warrant and a $100,000 arrest warrant on charges of forgery and theft.
Wilson adds: “As troopers attempted to take Mr. Wilson into custody, he pulled a weapon and shot at and hit a trooper attempting to use less than lethal means of force on Mr. Wilson.”
Wilson says a second trooper shot at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
He says the injured trooper was treated for his injuries at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and released.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
