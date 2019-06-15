Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits island chain in New Zealand

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck an arc of islands in New Zealand.

The agency says the earthquake hit a spot about 872.6 kilometres (541.0 miles) northeast of Ngunguru, New Zealand, a town of about 1,400 people, in the at 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake hit a region known as the Kermadec Islands, which is about 800 kilometres (497 miles) northeast of New Zealand’s North Island.

There are no reports of damage.

The Associated Press