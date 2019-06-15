Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iowa officials investigating death of man in police custody
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 5:42 pm EDT
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Eastern Iowa officials are investigating the death of a man in police custody.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the death happened Saturday morning after Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and the Maquoketa Police Department were called to an address in Maquoketa for a fight.
The incident lead to the arrest of Drew Edwards, of Marquoketa, on suspicion of assault-related violations. Officials say that soon after Edwards’ arrest, he began showing signs of a medical emergency and medics were called to help.
Shortly after being transported to the Jackson County Medical Center, Edwards was pronounced dead.
Edwards’ death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.
The Associated Press
