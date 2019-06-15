Loading articles...

Hamilton police investigate confrontation at Pride festival

Last Updated Jun 15, 2019 at 9:43 pm EDT

Hamilton police are investigating after two opposing groups confronted each other at the Gage Park Pride Festival on Saturday.

“Officers located a large disturbance between two groups of individuals,” a police news release said Saturday.  “Numerous people were engaged in a physical confrontation where several individuals received minor injuries.”

The two groups were separated by the officers and escorted off the property, police said.

Police said no victims or witnesses have come forward.

