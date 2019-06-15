Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German Jewish group applauds museum director's resignation
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 8:18 am EDT
FILE-In this June 19, 2014 file photo the director of the Jewish Museum in Berlin, Peter Schaefer, smiles into the camera prior to a news conference in Berlin, Germany, The Central Council of Jews in Germany is welcoming the resignation of the director of Berlin’s Jewish Museum amid criticism of his involvement in the debate over the boycott movement against Israel. (Daniel Naupold/dpa via AP)
BERLIN — Germany’s Central Council of Jews is welcoming the resignation of the director of Berlin’s Jewish Museum amid accusations he promoted views critical of Israel.
Council President Andreas Schuster told dpa news agency Saturday Peter Schaefer’s resignation was appropriate, especially at a time when the museum is in the process of opening a new permanent exhibition and a children’s museum.
He says it is “an important step in order to prevent further damage to the institution.”
Schaefer resigned Friday after a museum tweet encouraged followers to read an article that urged German lawmakers not to sign a resolution denouncing as anti-Semitic the Palestinian-led boycott against Israel.
Separately, Israel objected earlier this year to an exhibition on Jerusalem, which it argued presented a one-sided Palestinian view.