Former student says she feels betrayed by college after rape
by Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 8:36 am EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Marshall University student says she was forced to leave her dream college in West Virginia because the school allowed the man who she says raped her to remain on campus.
Alicia Gonzales told The Associated Press on Friday that she felt betrayed by the college’s handling of the 2016 case.
Her comments come days after the school expelled 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin amid new sexual assault charges involving two additional women.
Hardin ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery in the 2016 case, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt.
Hardin’s attorney says he denies everything.
The AP does not typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission, which Gonzales has granted.
Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press
