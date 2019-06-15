Fans shrug off rain to honour Stanley Cup champion Blues

ST. LOUIS — It’s raining on the Blues’ parade, but nobody seems to mind.

Throngs of people lined the streets of downtown St. Louis in a rainstorm on Saturday to cheer on the Stanley Cup-winning Blues. The parade will be followed by a rally beneath the Gateway Arch.

The Blues ended one of sports’ longest championship droughts Wednesday by beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It is the Blues’ first title in the team’s 52-year existence.

St. Louis has long been considered a baseball haven, thanks to the Cardinals’ 11 World Series titles. But it sure looked like a hockey town Saturday as fans shouted “Let’s Go Blues!” and danced to “Gloria,” Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.

The Associated Press



