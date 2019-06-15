Loading articles...

Man in hospital after being assaulted with baseball bat: police

Last Updated Jun 15, 2019 at 8:31 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate an assault near Dundas Street East and Church Street on June 15, 2019. (Ken B. Townsend/CityNews)

A man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted with a baseball bat in the downtown core, Toronto police said Saturday.

Police said they got a call at around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a man hitting another man with a baseball bat near a gas station in the Church and Dundas Street East area.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody and are continuing to investigate the incident.

 

 

