Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 9:46 pm EDT
FILE - In this July 1929 file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth, who was injured, stands in the dugout during the baseball team's game at Cleveland. A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.6 million. Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday's sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4.4 million. (AP Photo, File)
NEW YORK — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.
Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday’s sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.
The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.