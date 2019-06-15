Activists blast Rio gov comment about slum missile strike

RIO DE JANEIRO — A human rights official and community activists are criticizing the governor of Rio de Janeiro state for saying that a missile could be sent to “blow up” drug traffickers in a local slum.

During a ceremony to present a security program, Gov. Wilson Witzel said “our military police do not want to kill them, but we cannot allow scenes like the one we saw,” referring to television images of armed traffickers shooting at police carrying out an operation in Rio’s City of God slum.

“If it were with the authorization of the United Nations, in other parts of the world, we could send a missile there to blow up those people,” said Witzel.

Human rights and community activists said they feared such comments will only increase violence in the state.

The Associated Press