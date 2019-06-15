Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 Bolivian rescued, 1 dead after Chilean mine collapse
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 15, 2019 1:28 pm EDT
In this photo provided by the Intendencia de Antofagasta, relatives of miners cry near the collapsed San Jose mine in Tocopilla, Chile, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Three Bolivian miners were trapped deep underground since Thursday night when the mine they were working in collapsed. One has been rescued alive, another was found dead and a third is still missing. (Ricardo Rodriguez/Intendencia de Antofagasta via AP)
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s mining minister says one Bolivian has been rescued and another has died in a mine collapse in the northern Antofagasta region. The fate of a third is still unknown.
Mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Twitter Saturday: “After 37 hours of intense work, the rescue of one of the miners trapped in Directorio 8 Mine of #Tocopilla is confirmed. Unfortunately one of the 3 miners is dead and a third is still missing. We will not give up until we find him.”
Prokurica told the media that rescued miner Leonardo Condori is in good condition and was taken to a hospital.
The men were trapped deep underground Thursday when the Directorio 8 mine collapsed some 900 miles (1,500 kilometres) north of the Chilean capital of Santiago.