1 Bolivian rescued, 1 dead after Chilean mine collapse

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s mining minister says one Bolivian has been rescued and another has died in a mine collapse in the northern Antofagasta region. The fate of a third is still unknown.

Mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Twitter Saturday: “After 37 hours of intense work, the rescue of one of the miners trapped in Directorio 8 Mine of #Tocopilla is confirmed. Unfortunately one of the 3 miners is dead and a third is still missing. We will not give up until we find him.”

Prokurica told the media that rescued miner Leonardo Condori is in good condition and was taken to a hospital.

The men were trapped deep underground Thursday when the Directorio 8 mine collapsed some 900 miles (1,500 kilometres) north of the Chilean capital of Santiago.

