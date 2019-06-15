Loading articles...

1 Bolivian rescued, 1 dead after Chilean mine collapse

In this photo provided by the Intendencia de Antofagasta, relatives of miners cry near the collapsed San Jose mine in Tocopilla, Chile, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Three Bolivian miners were trapped deep underground since Thursday night when the mine they were working in collapsed. One has been rescued alive, another was found dead and a third is still missing. (Ricardo Rodriguez/Intendencia de Antofagasta via AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s mining minister says one Bolivian has been rescued and another has died in a mine collapse in the northern Antofagasta region. The fate of a third is still unknown.

Mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Twitter Saturday: “After 37 hours of intense work, the rescue of one of the miners trapped in Directorio 8 Mine of #Tocopilla is confirmed. Unfortunately one of the 3 miners is dead and a third is still missing. We will not give up until we find him.”

Prokurica told the media that rescued miner Leonardo Condori is in good condition and was taken to a hospital.

The men were trapped deep underground Thursday when the Directorio 8 mine collapsed some 900 miles (1,500 kilometres) north of the Chilean capital of Santiago.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.