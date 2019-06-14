Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Utah will investigate case of police drawing gun on child
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 6:00 pm EDT
WOODS CROSS, Utah — An attorney for a Utah police department where a white officer drew his gun on a 10-year-old black child says Utah law enforcement will investigate the incident.
Attorney Heather White said Friday the Utah Department of Public Safety has agreed to investigate possible criminal charges against the Woods Cross police officer and evaluate whether he acted with racial bias or unnecessary force.
A lawyer for the child’s mother says she is thrilled the state will investigate.
Mother Jerri Hrubes has said the officer pulled his gun on 10-year-old DJ as he played on his grandmother’s lawn last week.
Police Chief Chad Soffe said the officer used good judgment when he mistook the child for a potential suspect during a chase.
Protesters are planning a demonstration Friday to demand the officer be fired.
