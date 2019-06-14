Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN counterterrorism chief invited by China to visit
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 7:03 am EDT
BEIJING — China says the U.N. counterterrorism chief is visiting this week at its invitation.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday confirmed the visit by Undersecretary General Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov but didn’t comment on reports he is going to the restive Xinjiang region in China’s far west.
Human Rights Watch criticized the United Nations for sending a counterterrorism instead of a human rights official, saying it would help deflect attention from human rights abuses.
China has faced growing international criticism over internment camps in Xinjiang that hold an estimated 1 million members of the Uighur (WEE-gur) and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.
Chinese officials have described the camps as vocational training centres and say they are necessary to curb religious extremism.
The Associated Press
