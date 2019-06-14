Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto reacts: Raptors win first NBA title
by News Staff
Posted Jun 14, 2019 1:44 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 14, 2019 at 2:32 am EDT
Toronto won’t be sleeping tonight as fans spilled out into the streets to celebrate the Raptors first NBA Championship.
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Yonge-Dundas Square, waving flags and honking horns while the area around the Scotiabank Arena was filled to the brim with people.
A Toronto police vehicle was found with it’s windshield smashed in the York Street tunnel. It’s unclear what or who caused the damage.
Fans were also seen climbing light poles, scaffolding and multiple vehicles, including TTC buses and garbage trucks.
One Toronto Police TTC special events buses at Yonge and Queen Streets has had it’s windows smashed out, and some of the interior destroyed as fans crowded both inside and on top of it.
Fireworks were being set off in multiple locations, including from moving cars on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Police have closed several streets in the downtown core prior to the game.
They urged fans to be safe and celebrate responsibly. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or arrests.
With files from The Canadian Press
