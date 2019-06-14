Loading articles...

Raptors parade taking place Monday in Toronto

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 14, 2019 at 2:22 am EDT

Toronto Raptors fans cheer at Rogers Square at a public viewing of game five of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors in Halifax, Monday, June 10, 2019. Fans across Canada are gearing up for the Toronto Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight as the team takes a second shot at clinching the championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Krochak

The Raptors parade will be held on Monday in Toronto.

It starts at 10 a.m. at the OVO Centre on the Exhibition grounds and will travel along Lake Shore to York Street, then York to University Avenue then to Armoury Street and to Nathan Phillips Square.

