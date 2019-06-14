Loading articles...

Tennessee coach filmed rubbing girl's back to change schools

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. — A longtime Tennessee high school baseball coach is being stripped of his coaching duties and sent to another school over a video of him rubbing a female student’s back.

News outlets report Eagleville High coach and history teacher Travis Holland is being transferred to Holloway High School in Murfreesboro.

Holland was accused of conduct unbecoming of a teacher and suspended without pay for 10 days after the video showed him rubbing the student’s back and embracing her in what appears to be a side hug. The student’s parents defended him, saying he was consoling her over a death in her family, and law enforcement declined to investigate after reviewing the video.

But Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans says a district investigation found Holland acted inappropriately.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.