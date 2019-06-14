Sudan military acknowledges violations in sit-in dispersal

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s ruling military has acknowledged that security forces committed violations when they moved in to disperse a protest sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum last week.

The spokesman of the ruling military council, Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, says an investigation is underway and several military officers are already in custody over the violations.

Kabashi spoke to reporters at a news conference late Thursday. He didn’t elaborate on the violations beyond saying they were “painful and outrageous.”

He also rejected all calls for an international investigation into the incident.

Last week’s violence, which protest organizers said left over 100 killed, marked an alarming turn in the standoff between the protesters and the Sudanese military, which removed longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir from power in April after a months-long popular uprising.

The Associated Press





