One person shot multiple times outside Ryerson student centre

Last Updated Jun 14, 2019 at 5:37 am EDT

An ambulance rushes a victim to hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson's student centre, June 14, 2019.

One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Gould Street just east of Yonge around 4 a.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There has been no word on the age of the victim.

A suspect description has not been released.

The shooting happened just a block away from Yonge-Dundas Square where thousands of people had gathered overnight to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Finals win.

