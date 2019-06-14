One person shot multiple times outside Ryerson student centre

One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Gould Street just east of Yonge around 4 a.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There has been no word on the age of the victim.

A suspect description has not been released.

The shooting happened just a block away from Yonge-Dundas Square where thousands of people had gathered overnight to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Finals win.