Rescue group: Missing SC pony named 'Pikachu' found dead

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A group dedicated to finding missing horses says a South Carolina pony named Pikachu has been found dead.

Stolen Horse International got involved after Hidden Pasture Farm owner Kate Nichols said last week that her miniature palomino filly had vanished overnight.

She said she had searched extensively for the 2-month-old pony, which weighed just 60 pounds (27 kilograms). She found no signs that Pikachu was attacked by another animal, so she appealed for help online. She said she believed Pikachu was in danger and someone in her area was to blame. She offered a $1,000 reward for the animal’s safe return.

WHNS-TV reports that Laurens County deputies said Pikachu was found dead Wednesday night in a barn, where it appears a bale of hay fell on her.

The Associated Press