Raptors release video tribute to fans with celebratory footage

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 14, 2019 at 2:47 pm EDT

A person wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume joins in the festivities in Toronto as thousands of fellow supporters celebrate in the streets after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors during Game 6 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship on Friday, June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto Raptors organization has put together an incredible video tribute to thank the fans.

“These fans have been here since day one, since I’ve been here.”
– Kyle Lowry

Check it out below.

