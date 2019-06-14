Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 12:57 pm EDT
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at Cannalysis, a cannabis testing laboratory, in Santa Ana, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Carlson
OTTAWA — The federal government says a “limited selection” of edibles and other next-generation cannabis products will hit retail shelves no earlier than mid-December 2019.
Ottawa today released details of the final version of its regulations governing these pot products, including topicals and extracts, and says the rules will come into force on Oct. 17.
However, it noted that after the law takes effect, federal cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days notice to Health Canada of their intent to sell new products.
That means that these new pot products won’t be available for legal sale until Dec. 17 at the earliest.
Health Canada in February wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for these additional cannabis products in February.
A recent report by Deloitte estimated the Canadian market for these pot products is worth about $2.7 billion annually, with edibles contributing more than half of that amount.
The Canadian Press
