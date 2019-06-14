Police: Arkansas woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities say they’ve arrested an Arkansas woman in connection with the killing of a former state senator who was found dead outside her home.

Arkansas State Police on Friday night said they arrested 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell in connection with the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. Police said criminal charges were pending and did not say whether they were seeking any other suspects in Collins’ death.

The body of Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles (210 kilometres) northeast of Little Rock.

A State Police spokesman declined to say where O’Donnell was being held.

Collins lost re-election in last year’s Republican primary.

The Associated Press